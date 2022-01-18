At least five injured as explosion derails Jaffer Express in Balochistan

QUETTA – At least five passengers were injured after an explosion near a railway track in the Mashkaf area of Balochistan’s Bolan district on Tuesday derailed a train.

Reports said that three bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express were derailed in the incident. All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened when the train was coming from Quetta. Police have not yet issued a statement in this regard.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo has strongly condemned the explosion and directed authorities to provide immediate relief to the people injured in the incident.

The chief minister termed the attack on passenger train “a cowardly and highly reprehensible act”.

He vowed that elments involved in the incident will not be spared, adding that security agencies were working actively to weed out terrorism in the country.

“All resources are being utilised to ensure peace in Balochistan,” Bizenjo said.