At least 9 killed, dozens missing after flash floods, landslides in KP’s Bajaur

BAJAUR – At least nine people lost their lives, 17 went missing and several others sustained injuries as floods and landslides, triggered by heavy rains, destroyed multiple houses in Bajaur, the rescue officials said on Friday.

They said the disaster struck the Jabrai area of Tehsil Salarzai, where the flash floods swept away several homes.

Nine people were killed, four injured and at least 17 residents remain unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Shahid Ali and Assistant Commissioner Khar Dr. Sadiq Ali are supervising relief and search efforts in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, at least six members of a family were killed after flash floods due a cloudburst in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 10 more fatalities were reported in rain-related incidents.

The AJK government has announced to shut down educational institutions for two days due to the severe weather conditions.