At least 50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city

By
Web desk
-
KABUL – Several worshippers were injured after an explosion at a mosque in Kunduz is a city in northern Afghanistan during Friday prayers.

The blast reportedly happened at a Shiite mosque in Sayed Abad district this afternoon, local officials said.

Reports said that more than 50 people were killed in the blast.

Videos circulating on social media show injured people inside the mosque while a number of panicked Afghan citizens are rushing out of the mosque.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month, a blast killed several civilians at a mosque in Kabul where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban’s spokesperson.

The latest attacks underlined the mounting challenges facing the Taliban as they are scrambling to set up a government structure after toppling Ashraf Ghani’s government.

This is a developing story….

 

