At least 35 dead as suicide bomb rocks Iraq’s Sadr City on eve of Eid

At least 35 people were killed and dozens of others injured in a suicide blast in a crowded market of the Sadr City of Iraq on Tuesday amid celebrations of the first day of Eidul Adha.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, the group’s Nasheer news agency said on Telegram. It said one of its militants blew up himself in the market.

Reports said that the death toll in the blast could rise as some of the injured persons are said to be in critical condition.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi chaired an urgent meeting with top security officials to discuss the attack, the premier’s office said in a brief statement.

President Barham Salih posted a tweet saying: “With an awful crime they target civilians in Sadr City on the eve of Eid … We will not rest before terrorism is cut off by its roots.”

In April, Daesh had taken responsibility for a car bomb attack on a market in Sadr City, the Shi’ite dominant area, that killed four people and wounded 20.

