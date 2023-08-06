KARACHI – At least 20 persons were killed and more than 75 others were injured on Sunday after 10 coaches of Havelian-bound 11 Up Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah.

The injured were shifted to the People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, with more casualties feared.

Police are carrying out rescue operations with the help of local people as the administration declared an emergency at the nearby hospitals.

Edhi Foundation dispatched dozens of ambulances to the spot from its Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur centres.

As per media reports, personnel of military and paramilitary forces are also reaching the spot to assist in the relief and rescue operation.

Train Accident become a top trend on twitter with users sharing latest updates through tweets.

UPDATE: At least 20 passengers have been reported dead over 50 injured in the #Pakistan train accident #HazaraExpress https://t.co/BDPXUj3f73 pic.twitter.com/olNOjWP4tp — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) August 6, 2023

As per the Pakistan Railways officials, the reason behind the derailment is not yet known.

Following the tragic accident, Railways traffic on both up and down tracks was suspended.

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that he was collecting information about the train accident.

He said that the Railways Secretary was in Nawabshah and closely monitoring the situation. He said that the authorities were on alert and performing relief and rescue operations. He said that the incident would be thoroughly probed after completing the rescue operation.

Train mishaps are quite usual in Pakistan.

Last day, three coaches of Sialkot-bound Allama Iqbal Express were derailed near Padidan. Fortunately no one was hurt in the accident.