At least 13 including US soldiers killed in suicide Kabul airport blasts

KABUL – At least 13 people including US servicemen were killed and 50 others injured in two explosions outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan’s capital on Thursday amid an ongoing evacuation process.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby in a tweet said that a blast occurred at the Abbey Gate of the airport, causing a “number of US & civilian casualties”.

“We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Taliban official said that 13 people were killed and dozens of others injured in the incident. He said that several guards were also injured in the suicide attack.

The Taliban have tightened the security of the airport in order to avoid such incidents in the future.

Videos circulating on social media show injured persons are being shifted to hospitals on carts and ambulances.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet condemned the attack.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security. The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped,” Twitter translated his statement.

A huge number of people are making efforts to leave the country since the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the US-led forces to complete evacuation from Afghanistan is August 31, the date set by the Biden administration.

Earlier this week, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen had warned that there will be consequences if the US failed to complete withdrawal withing the given time fram.