At least 13 dead in suicide blast outside Kabul airport

KABUL – An explosion occurred at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan’s capital on Thursday amid an ongoing evacuation process.

Pentagon press secretary has confirmed the incident, adding that there are currently no reports of any casualties.

Meanwhile, a Taliban official said that 13 people were killed and dozens of others injured in the incident. He said that several guards were also injured in the suicide attack.

The Taliban have tightened the security of the airport in order to avoid such incidents in the future.

Reports said that gunfire can be heard around the airport.

More info to follow…