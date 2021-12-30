At least two killed, 15 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA – At least two people were killed and 15 others injured in an explosion on Jinnah Road in Balochistan’s capital on Thursday evening.

The blast reportedly occurred near the main gate of the Government Science College. Security forces have cordoned off the areas.

Rescue officials have shifted the injured people to Civil Hospital for treatment.

An investigation has been launched to determine the nature of the blast that was powerful enough to shatter the glasses of nearby buildings.

This is a developing story…

