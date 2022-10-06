At least 10 perish in Jamshoro road accident

Jamshoro: In a terrible clash between a passenger coach and a truck in Jamshoro, at least ten persons died, and numerous others were hurt.

The passenger coach was reportedly travelling from Punjab to Karachi when it was involved in an accident on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro.

Ten people, including three women, were killed in the disaster, according to the rescuers, and two more were hurt, along with many other people, including women and children. The bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Separately, a road accident in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals, including six women and four children, and injured 33 more.

The incident took place near the Shamba Zarand area adjacent to Mughal Kot when a truck collided with a tractor trolley, rescue sources said.

Rescue teams responded quickly to the call and transported the injured and dead to Drazanda hospital for care and individual autopsy.