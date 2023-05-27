At least 10 dead, scores injured as avalanche wreaks havoc in GB’s Shounter Valley

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in northern Pakistan discovered 10 dead bodies following an avalanche that buried a group of nomads in the Shounter Valley of Gilgit Baltistan.

The avalanche hit a sparsely populated village near Shounter Valley Pass, in which at least ten people succumbed and several suffered injuries.

Local authorities started the rescue process as several people remain trapped under snow and huge rubble. Officials told media that an avalanche struck Shunter Pass in the early hours of Saturday.

Police officials confirmed the deaths, expressing concerns that deaths may increase as rescue efforts continue. Besides the rescue officials, local community members also rushed to the remote village to provide quick aid to those affected by the tragedy.

CM orders relief operation in avalanche-hit areas

Following the tragic incident, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan expressed sorrow over the deaths and ordered local authorities to start rescue operations.

Khan directed the secretary interior, director general of GBDMA, and other officials to visit the region at the earliest.