At Corps Commanders’ Conference, Army’s top brass decides to try ‘protesters, abettors’ under military law

RAWALPINDI – Corps Commanders’ Conference has decided to try May 9 protesters and their abettors under Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

In a statement, ISPR said top military command flocked for a special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in attendance.

Pakistan Army makes a big statement as activists of the former ruling party run riots across the country including some of the sensitive installations.

Earlier, the military’s media wing called May 9 Black Chapter. It said following the arrest of the PTI chairman, anti-army slogans were raised from the specific political fraternity. ISPR said systematic attacks were carried out on army properties and installations. As people raised questions over the arrest of the former prime minister, Pakistan Army spokesperson NAB detained Imran Khan was detained according to law.

