RAWALPINDI – Corps Commanders’ Conference has expressed serious concerns about the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP and other terror outfits in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the top military command gathered at the General Headquarters with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in attendance for the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference.

COAS and other officials paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices being offered by brave sons of soil in the defense of their motherland against the threat of terrorism.

Officials were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal Security environment, and expressed concern on sanctuaries and liberty of action available to TTP militants and groups in neighboring country, and the availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan.

The top commanders deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the armed forces.

In a statement, Army Chief said “Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security.”

Officials also shared views on the government’s economic revival plan and role of forces in uplifting agriculture, IT, mining & mineral and defence production sectors under the ambit of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

COAS and top brass vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible technical and management support for the overall good of the people of Pakistan.