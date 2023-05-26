Astrologer Lalarukh makes predictions about political future of PTI, Imran Khan

LAHORE – Astrologer Lalarukh has predicted more hurdles for embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in upcoming days, saying he had been trapped under a plan.

The expert tarot card reader, while talking to Public News, said the power creating hurdles for the former prime minister and Pakistan is the same. She further said the same power did not want elections in the country in times to come.

The PTI chief has been facing dozens of cases over corruption, terrorism and misuse of authority since his ouster through a no-confidence vote in April last year. The situation started worsening for him after May 9 events when his supporters attacked a military installation following his arrest in a corruption case as several party leaders parted ways with him.

Predicting the political future of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Lalarukh said there were slim chances that he will become the country’s next prime minister.

She also made predictions about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying he would not return to the country as it was better for his party and the country as well.