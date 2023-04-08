Astonishing reasons behind UAE’s new 1000 banknote

A new banknote of AED 1000 made of polymer has been introduced by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) which will be available at banks and exchange companies from 10 April 2023.

According to the state news agency, WAM, the design of the new note celebrates the UAE’s achievements by featuring various cultural and developmental symbols and will be available from banks and exchange houses.

The fluorescent blue, representing the UAE nation brand in the centre, and drawings and inscriptions were created using advanced intaglio printing techniques.

Gulf Business reported that the front of the new banknote depicts the image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan next to a model of a space shuttle, inspired by his meeting with the pioneers of the American space agency NASA in 1974.

Similarly, the back of the new note has an image of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, which will play a key role in diversifying energy sources in the country and reducing carbon emissions.

The agency further reported that in addition to the distinct visual effects in terms of security and design, the CBUAE added prominent symbols in Braille to help blind and visually impaired consumers to identify the note’s value.