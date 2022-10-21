Aston Villa has sacked manager Steven Gerrard after the club’s poor start to the season continued with their latest 3-0 loss to Fulham.

The club issued a brief and rehearsed statement about their decision on their website.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” a Villa spokesperson said.

Gerrard, a Premier League legend, took over the role of Villa’s manager in November 2021 on a three-year deal replacing the popular Dean Smith who was fired from the job after five years when Villa were 15th in the table with 10 points from 11 matches.

They are currently 17th with 9 points from 11 matches.

Gerrard built his managerial reputation at Scottish club Rangers, guiding them to a league title in 2018 and his stint in England began auspiciously. Things fell apart quickly this season however with Villa now on the outskirts of the relegation zone.

Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker all arrived at the club in the summer transfer window which increased the pressure on the manager even more.

Despite these additions, Villa has scored just 7 goals this season while Gerrard leaves with a record of only 12 wins in 38 Premier League matches.

Aston Villa are reportedly looking to replace Steven Gerrard with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino who was let go by PSG in the offseason himself.

Gerrard is the fourth Premier League manager to lose his job this season after Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth, Thomas Tuchel was let go by Chelsea and Bruno Lage was relieved of his duties at Wolverhampton Wanderers.