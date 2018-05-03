Asthma can be controlled through timely treatment

Lahore

World Asthma Day is celebrated each year on first Tuesday of May to raise awareness about the disease. In the past it was considered as an incurable disease but thanks to medical science now, Asthma can be controlled with timely treatment from a qualified doctor.

On the occasion of world cancer day, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital& Research Center (SKMCH&RC) held a press briefing with the journalists. At the occasion, Dr. Faheem Mahmood Butt, Pulmonologist Consultant, SKMCH&RC talked about the reasons, symptoms and latest treatment technologies of Asthma. According to Dr. Faheem “Asthma is a chronic disease of the airways that makes breathing difficult. With Asthma, there is inflammation of the air passages that result in a temporary narrowing of the airways that carry oxygen to the lungs. This results in Asthma symptoms, including coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, tiredness, and difficulty in lactation for kids.”

He saidthat, “In some cases Asthma patient may have a family history of the disease but in many cases people get it due to different reasons like internal or external allergy, change of weather, pollution, dust, smog and cold breeze. Majorly, there are two ways to deal with Asthma; one is medicine treatment and the second is carefulness. Asthma patients need to be very careful in their daily routine.They must avoid environmental pollution, smog and should take precautionary measures in changing weather such as appropriate dressing accordingly. Asthma can be controlled with regular treatment, in other case the negligence could lead to patient to irrecoverable lose.—PR