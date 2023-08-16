CHINA and the US on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen ties with Pakistan and resolved to support the country in efforts to revive the economy and root out terrorism. These indeed are welcome statements on the part of the two world powers with whom Pakistan has always tried to maintain a close partnership.

As regards China, the enduring friendship stands as a testament to unwavering solidarity, transcending geopolitical uncertainties. The steadfastness of this relationship was eloquently conveyed by Chinese Foreign Office Spokesperson Wang Wenbin who stated that no matter how the international landscape and the domestic situation in Pakistan may change, the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan will always remain rock-firm and unbreakable. Unquestionably, China is a trustworthy friend who has always supported Pakistan in difficult situations. In recent months, when Pakistan was faced with dire economic situation, it was China which generously came forward to rollover its loans. The CPEC’s transformative initiative exemplifies China’s dedication to elevating Pakistan’s economic landscape, while enhancing regional connectivity and cooperation. Looking forward, the China-Pakistan partnership promises to amplify its influence across multiple domains. Joint ventures in technology, trade and infrastructure development, coupled with strengthened diplomatic collaboration, are poised to usher in a new era of shared prosperity.

The historical trajectory of US-Pakistan relations has witnessed phases of convergence and divergence, often tied to the geopolitical currents of the times. The complex dance between these nations saw its zenith during the Cold War and the War on Terror, followed by periods of recalibration. As we navigate the path ahead, it is evident that shared interests in counterterrorism, regional stability and economic growth provide fertile ground for revitalizing this multifaceted partnership. The present statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is a positive one and we hope the level of engagement will be enhanced to bolster this relationship on the basis of mutual interest and respect. Given the current dynamics of the US-China relationship, we have to tread very carefully. By striking the right equilibrium, Pakistan can position itself as a nexus of cooperation, fostering regional stability, economic growth and diplomatic collaboration.