Assurances on FATA’s merger

ADDRESSING the FATA Youth Festival, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held out an assurance of the merger of tribal areas with KP adding the government is already in the process of enacting legislation to replace Frontier Crimes Regulation with those of Pakistan. Though different government figures are repeatedly giving assurances on the mainstreaming of tribal areas, yet no significant progress is seen as political expediency appears to be hindering the process of implementation of the recommendations formulated by FATA Reforms Committee.

We understand delaying the process amounts to further rubbing salt on the wounds of the patriotic tribal people who always sacrificed for Pakistan. To pave the way for anti-terror operations, these people chose to leave their homes and lived the daunting life of refugees in their own country. As these people are once again beginning their life in their areas following restoration of peace there, it is time that the political leadership fulfil their commitments made with the tribal people for their mainstreaming. This is not an issue on which the country can afford any kind of politics, as doing so will have disastrous impact. The last session of the National Assembly was expected to pass a bill relating to the extending of jurisdiction of the High Court and the Supreme Court to FATA but the government withdrew the bill at the last moment due to reservations of JUI (F) and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who from day one, are opposing the merger of tribal areas into KP for their own vested interests. Particularly, the stance of Achakzai is not understandable as he has no presence whatsoever in the tribal areas. Though he claims to be supportive of mainstreaming FATA, yet he in fact is creating hurdles in its way. What kind of love and affection he has for tribal people that he never visited them when they were in distress outside their homes. Anyway, as the PML (N) is left with few months in the government, it should start the reforms process in the tribal areas without taking into account any kind of political expediency.

