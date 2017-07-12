Associating Kashmiris with terrorism unacceptable: OIC

Contact group re-supports Kashmir freedom struggle

Abidjan

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has reaffirmed its unequivocal support to the people of occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions. The Contact Group met on the sidelines of 44th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Abidjan, the capital of Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The Group paid rich tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering unmatched sacrifices in this historic struggle against Indian occupation. The OIC strongly condemned and deplored the continued Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and noted that the unresolved of Kashmir dispute continues to threaten the peace and security of the region. It emphasized that the dispute shall be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions. The Contact Group meeting was chaired by the OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousaf A Al-Othaimeen. The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, led the Pakistan delegation. Ministers and senior officials of Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia and Turkey also attended the meeting.

Opening the meeting, Dr Yousaf A Al-Othaimeen said, no one can accept the attempts of associating Kashmiris with terrorism. He underscored that the OIC has always and will continue to express serious concern over the gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He emphasized that the Kashmiris were striving hard to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Sartaj Aziz, in his statement, reiterated Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian occupation. He deplored the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory since July 2016, particularly the use of pellet guns to deliberately damage the eyes of Kashmiri youth. He appreciated the steadfast support of the OIC to the people of occupied Kashmir. The Adviser deplored India’s deliberate and continued violations of ceasefire along the Line of Control resulting in loss of innocent lives.

The delegation of True Representatives of Kashmiri People (TRKP) led by the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan highlighted the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and thanked the unwavering support of the Muslim Ummah to the Kashmir cause. The Kashmiri delegation also presented to the OIC Secretary General a memorandum containing details of Indian troops’ brutalities in the occupied territory.

The Hurriyat leadership from occupied Kashmir could not attend the meeting due to travel restrictions imposed by Indian government. Kashmiri representative, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, read out messages from Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who were invited to the Contact Group Meeting. The letter of Syed Ali Gilani underscored that Kashmir was not merely a territorial dispute but a human issue concerning the future of millions of Muslims undergoing immense hardship due to Indian barbarism. Besides Kashmiris, Muslims of India are also facing similar brutalities.—KMS