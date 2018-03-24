Assistance to poor families

Punjab govt is making all out efforts for the financial assistance of poor families and for the purpose million of rupees are being spent.

This was stated by Chairman District Zakat Committee, Atta-ur-Rehman while talking to media men.

While giving details, he said that Rs 931,671 for the treatment of poor patients , Rs 8,30,000 for vocational training , Rs 2,500,000 for small business and Rs 2.5 million for poor students have been released, ensuring transparency and merit.

He said that notification of 300 Zakat committees has been issued and these committees will work for the coming three years.—APP

