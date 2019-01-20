Assistance of magistrates to be taken for recovery

Faisalabad

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to take assistance of Judicial Magistrate for recovery of its dues from its chronic defaulters. WASA spokesman told APP here Sunday that the agency launched a crackdown against its chronic defaulters for recovery of 100 percent dues.

He said that and WASA authorities had decided to take strict action against chronic defaulters who failed to deposit WASA dues for four months consecutively despite repeated notices and requests. In this connection, help of Judicial Magistrates would also be taken for recovery of WASA dues besides detaching sewerage and water supply connections of the defaulters. However, the defaulters would provide the facility of installments if they desire, he added. He further told that in every subdivision, special teams have been constituted besides giving them task to detach connections of the defaulters and send its report to MD office on daily basis.

Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary himself will supervise the crackdown and action would also be taken against those WASA officers and officials who will fail in implementing the crackdown in its true.—APP

