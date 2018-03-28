Assets reference hearing against Dar adjourned

ISLAMABAD : Charges could not be framed against former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a corruption reference being heard by an accountability court here on Wednesday.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the assets reference against Ishaq Dar. The court granted an exemption of two days from appearing in the court to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmed.

The court also ordered the accused to deposit Rs. one million surety bonds in the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till March 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar with regard to alleged accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income.

Three accused, including Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood, were nominated in the reference.

