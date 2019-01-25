Assets case: Asma, Arbab ordered to submit response

Peshawar

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former member of national Assembly (MNA) Dr Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir on Thursday filed a petition seeking review of the reference lodged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the assets disproportionate to their known sources of income case. Reportedly, the accountability judge Muhammad Ishtiaq presided over the hearing of the case in Peshawar where the suspects pleaded not guilty, and termed the accusations ‘baseless’.

Meanwhile, the judge ordered them to submit their response on the reference till Feb 12. Subsequently, the lawyers were directed to submit their arguments on the next hearing. A heavy contingent of forces was deployed outside the court to prevent any law and order situation.

On November 20, 2018, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved inquiries against them and claimed that during investigation it was revealed that both of the suspects had accumulated huge assets worth millions of rupees. Allegedly, both the suspects accumulated assets to the tune of Rs332 million, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp