Assets beyond means reference SC notices NAB on Shah’s bail plea

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a bail petition for the Pakistan Peoples Party leader (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means reference in a case worth Rs 1.23 billion. Former opposition leader in the national assembly Khursheed Shah’s counsel Barrister Raza Rabbani informed the court that his client has been in jail for last one year and sought the court to grant him bail. Shah’s counsel requested the bench for fixing the hearing of the case in the ongoing week. Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the bail petition could not be heard this week, while next week several benches will be in Quetta. Barrister Farooque H Naik who is also representing Khursheed Shah, asked the bench to fix the date of the next hearing of the case. “I am pleading several important cases and those court hearings also required my presence,” he informed the bench. NAB Additional Prosecutor General said that the Sindh High Court in its verdict had granted bails to nine accused of the case.