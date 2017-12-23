Assessment of Kashmir tangle and way forward

Islamabad

Measac Research Centre (MRC) organized an international seminar “Assessment of Kashmir dispute and way Forward” in Islamabad. Speaking to the seminar on video link Syed Ali Geelani said that decades have passed since the illegal occupation of two-thirds Kashmir by India, but the dispute remain unresolved. No light is seen at the end of the tunnel due to Indian intransigence, the UN indolence and the world’s apathy.There is an urgent need to chalk our well-defined Kashmir policy with clear objectives. Diplomatic front has to be pragmatically activated to sell our narrative and to expose the ugly face of India. Chairman Kashmir Committee Molana Fazlurehman expressed deep concerns over the Indian carnages of innocent civilians. Hapless Muslim Kashmiris confined to biggest open prison of the world continue to groan and shriek under the boots of 750,000 Indian security forces that have been given a license to kill without accountability, he added.

Former British MP George Galloway stressed that the reign of terror have been smoke-screened by India behind a veil of falsehood dubbing Kashmir as an integral part of India, and freedom movement as a secessionist movement waged by a bunch of terrorists. To keep Pakistan on the defensive, it is portrayed as an abettor of terrorism in Kashmir. Senator Sirjaul Haq was of the view that India is resorting to low intensity conflict along the Line of Control,water terrorism, proxy wars to exert pressure on Pakistan and force it to abandon its support to Kashmir cause. Ahmed Bilal Sufi said that the UN and international community have shut their eyes to the wanton barbarities of Indian forces and largely buy the Indian story that UN resolutions have become obsolete, and that elections are a substitute to plebiscite. Encouraged by the US support and disinterest of the world, India has adopted a highly belligerent posture against Pakistan and continues with its human rights abuses unobtrusively. Brig (R) Asif haroon Raja explaining the role of Pakistan expressed that Pakistan have not done enough to lessen the pain of Kashmiris. Over the years the emotions have mellowed down and squeaks of compromise have become louder. No movement can succeed unless supported by an external power. Future of Kashmir is inextricably linked with Pakistan’ destiny. There is a dire need to put our house in order to keep the hopes of Kashmiris alive.

Director General MRC Abdullah Hamid Gulconcluded the proceeding by vote of thanks said that one is amazed as to why the champions of democracy and human rights and advocates of human dignity and honor do not notice the record breaking atrocities of Indian brutes against unarmed men, women and children in the most militarized region and have become stone effigies? No one is coming forward to stop the modernday Holocaust in Kashmir. He appreciated recent two statements by Iran’s Supreme leader and Turkish President in favor of Kashmiri people, and urged Islamic world to play a proactive role for the peaceful settlement of the dispute.

Measac Research Centre (MRC) has taken initiative to provide assessment and recommendations for viable solution of the dispute. To ensure academic objectivity worthy speakers will shed light on different dimensions of the Kashmir Issue and suggest a way out to untie the Gordian knot and to replace the cries of Kashmiris with songs of joy. A large number of academia, Students, journalists and diplomats of Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, Sudan, China, Syria and several other countries were also present on the occasion.—PR