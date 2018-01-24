Assembly to complete term: PM

Judiciary, media not independent

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emphatically says there is no question of dissolving the National Assembly prematurely under any pressure and general elections would be held in July this year.

Talking to a delegation of media persons here on Tuesday, he said people of Pakistan have given mandate to PML(N) and the assembly would not be dissolved even a second before the due time.

“There is no danger to the system, neither to us. I have authority to dissolve the assembly. Whenever my party advises me, I will do it,” he remarked.

The prime minister asserted that it is not the job of armed forces to guarantee the holding of the general elections, adding that it has been decided by the National Security Committee that elections will be held on time. The media and judiciary were not independent in Pakistan, the PM said adding that the character and previous work of a person must be inspected before his appointment as a judge.

“There are precedents of people being appointed as judges in the past, who did not deserve the post,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that the ruling party would win 2018 elections on the basis of its performance. He said the PML(N) Government implemented a record developmental agenda including initiation of monumental projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Prime Minister Abbasi said people should get trickle down benefit of democracy and added that dictatorship never benefitted the country.

To a question he said there was not a shred of evidence of corruption against the PML(N) Government despite launching of huge developmental projects.

The Prime Minister said the present Government also initiated record developmental projects and schemes in Gwadar. He said first Industrial Zone at Gwadar has been completed and work on Express Bay is underway. He said the Government is focused on resolution of water and power problems of Gwadar.

To a question, he said there is continued engagement with the United States including track two diplomacy. He said the United States is entitled to its viewpoint but Pakistan has made it repeatedly clear that there was no room for do more.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is engaged in the war against terror for its own security and interests. It has achieved remarkable successes in operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad. He said it is because of sacrifices of people, armed forces and law enforcing agencies that there has been marked improvement in security environment.

The Prime Minister said the Afghan conflict can be resolved through dialogue and Pakistan has always expressed its willingness to extend cooperation for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process. He said if the United States was genuinely interested for peace in Afghanistan then it should provide assistance for repatriation of over three million Afghan refugees to their homeland.

The Prime Minister said there can be no normalization of relations between Pakistan and India without resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He said Pakistan has no aggressive designs against any country and it was fully capable of defending itself. Pakistan is not involved in provocative activities on the Line of Control and it is India that always resorts to violation of the ceasefire.