Assemblies will be dissolved whenever Imran Khan wants, says Sibtain

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan Monday said the assemblies will be dissolved whenever Imran Khan want, ARY News reported.

While refuting reports about non-dissoluton of assemblies, speaker said that Imran Khan didn’t talk about it, neither he intends it.

“The assemblies will definitely be dissolved and will address constitutional and legal complications in this respect,” Sibtain Khan said.

Talking on the number of members speaker said, “we have required numbers and if someone intends to keep the MPAs in hiding, they won’t be able to do so.”