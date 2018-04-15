Assemblies not to be dissolved before stipulated time: Zafarullah

LAHORE :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah Khan has said that the government would not dissolve the assemblies even a day before the stipulated period so that general elections can be held on time. He was addressing a seminar on the “Requirements of on time and transparent 2018 general election”, organised by Pakistan Institute of National Affairs (PINA) here at the University of Punjab on Saturday night. He alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the target of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Former Punjab governor Shahid Hamid said there was no concept of a caretaker government the world over, including Bangladesh, which existed only in Pakistan. He said under the Constitution, the caretaker government had the power to dispose of day to day matters and not to take decisions about long-term issues. Senior journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami said political parties should support the candidates having little resources to contest the general election. PINA’s Altaf Hassan Qureshi stressed the need for holding timely and transparent general election in the country.

Orignally published by APP