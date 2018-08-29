Assault on civil liberty a war crime: APHC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while condemning the high magnitude of human rights violations has termed the assault on civil liberty of people as a heinous war crime unleashed by the Indian occupational forces.

The APHC in its executive body meeting in Srinagar expressed concern over the continued illegal house arrest of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

The meeting, which was presided over by the APHC General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, deplored that people were being intimidated, abused and humiliated by the forces, every now and then.

Speakers at a seminar in Baramulla vowed to resist the attempts of abrogating the Article 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The event was organized by Kashmir Center for Social and Development Studies in collaboration with other civil society groups.

Legal experts including former Judge of High Court of occupied Kashmir, Justice Hasnain Masoodi in their media interviews in Srinagar said that India and Jammu and Kashmir had two separate constitutions, which were not subordinate to each other.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown will be observed across the occupied territory on 30th and 31st August to register protest against the Indian government’s attempts to abrogate the Article 35-A. Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. Indian Supreme Court will be hearing on Friday a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Article 35-A.

The South Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, Meenakshi Ganguly, speaking in a TV programme urged the Indian leadership to admit perpetration of blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. She said it was high time for the leaders in both India and Pakistan to realise that the Kashmiris were living in a conflict zone and suffering human rights violations. Meenakshi Ganguly pointed out that any kind of dissent and criticism was treated as anti-India, leading to crackdowns on people in the occupied territory. She said that there was no reason for the Armed Forces Special Powers Act to exist and there was evidence that it led to violations of human rights.

Kashmiri diaspora in Britain has launched an international campaign to safeguard the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution. The event was marked by a press conference jointly addressed by diaspora leaders, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo and Zubair Awan in London.

Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz was elected as new Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir, today. Dr Fayaz, a resident of Shopian, is doctorate in Urdu and has served Jamaat in various capacities.

Prominent Kashmiri figure, Syed Javed Ali Shah Hamdani, passed away at the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi. Javed Ali Shah, 82, was laid to rest in Rawalpindi.

APHC AJK members and people from all walks of life belonging to Kashmiri community participated in the funeral.—KMS

