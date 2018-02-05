Assault on J&K students in Haryana rattles assembly

Srinagar

The opposition members led by the National Conference and the Congress staged a walkout from Legislative Assembly in protest against the “non-seriousness” of the J&K government to stop attacks on Kashmiri students in Haryana.

Two youth, Amjad Ali and Aaftab Ahmad both residents of Rajouri district were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 students when the duo was returning to their university after offering Friday prayers.

Both the students are pursuing MSC Geography from Central University of Haryana and are in their final year.

Meanwhile, during zero hour session of the Legislative Assembly, NC MLA Altaf Kaloo told the House that he had received a message from the students studying in Haryana University who were “apprehensive about their safety.”

“Speaker sahab, students have sent a message that two geography final year students were beaten ruthlessly in the Central University of Haryana. The students are apprehensive about their safety as they were beaten for being residents of Jammu and Kashmir,” Kaloo told the House.

He said the students were planning to leave their studies and come back home. With this, the opposition members stood up from chairs to protest the government “inaction” to control these incidents. Later, the members staged a walkout from the House.—GK