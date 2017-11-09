Assault on girl, case filed against eight men

Police on Wednesday registered case of an alleged physical assault on a Pakistani-American national at a hotel in the metropolis’ upscale area, Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Jennifer Gul, the woman who filed the complaint, claims that the police has not yet taken any action after the filing of the case, adding that, the physical assault is recorded on the CCTV cameras of the hotel but the authorities are pressuring her to compromise with the assailants.

Gul maintained that suspect Faraz Ashraf took her to a hotel, where five of his accomplices assaulted her.

She informed that along with Ashraf; Farhan Kakrani, Shehzad and five other people are nominated in the case.—TNS

