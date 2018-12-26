FORMER Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-

MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi’s DHA neighbourhood on Tuesday evening. Two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Abidi’s car near his residence on Khayaban-e-Ghazi Street in DHA’s Phase-V.

This is the second incident of violence aimed at political parties or personalities in Karachi within a span of three days. On Sunday, two workers of the PSP — which is an MQM offshoot — were shot dead and two others injured in an attack by armed pillion riders on the party’s office in Rizvia Society. The assassination of Abidi has widely been condemned by all segments of the society and is a reminder that remnants of terrorism are still there to take precious lives at will. The most shocking aspect of the incident is that it took place in an otherwise well secured area, which speaks volumes about statement of law and order and security in such societies. In a similar incident, Maulana Samiul Haq was assassinated in Rawalpindi and no one knows till today as to who carried out the dastardly act despite claims of CCTV installed at important places and roads. The Sindh Government and Commissioner Karachi have done well by increasing security of MQM leaders but the step should have been taken much earlier in view of the prevailing situation in the country. Ali Raza Abidi has been claiming that he was receiving threats and reluctance to take timely measures has cost his life. Acts of terrorism are resurfacing in Karachi following significant successes achieved by law enforcing agencies including Rangers and Police by restoring peace in the mega city. It seems there is a conspiracy to disrupt peace of the city that has central place in the economy and trade of the country. This is a challenge for security agencies and they ought to remain in a state of alert to foil designs of the enemy.

Share on: WhatsApp