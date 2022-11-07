Assassination attempt on Imran: SC likely to consider PM’s request for full-bench investigation

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan may take up today (Monday) the request of Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif regarding the formation of a full-court bench to probe into the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday had requested Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate the allegations against him (PM Shehbaz), Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer by Imran Khan.

“The chief justice should form a full court commission to end this chaos and evil. If my appeal is not listened to, questions will be raised in the future,” the prime minister had said.

PM demands ‘full court commission’ to probe Imran’s allegations

“I will appear in the court whenever you will ask me to come,” PM Shehbaz had said, maintaining that he will write a letter to the chief justice to form a full court soon and accept its verdict.

Imran Khan on Sunday welcomed the PM’s request, but he feared that a “free and fair probe cannot take place as those he holds responsible controls all the agencies.”

“How can we have an impartial and fair investigation? It cant happen. That is why I asked them to resign so the investigation can be fair.”

Full Court Commission

Imran Khan also announced that the party’s long march will resume from Tuesday from Wazirabad — the same point where he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt last Thursday.

The PTI chief said that he will address the march every day and that in the next 10-14 days, the rally will reach Rawalpindi, from where he will lead the party’s Haqeqi Azadi march. He also urged everyone to come out and participate in the march.