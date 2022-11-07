Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: SC directs IG Punjab to register FIR

Islamabad: In a major development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday directed the Inspector-General of Punjab Police to register a first information report (FIR) of the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The matter was raised at the hearing of a contempt plea filed by the Interior Ministry against Imran for allegedly flouting a May 25 order of the apex court that defined the limits for the party’s “Azadi March” gathering in Islamabad at the time.

During the hearing of the high-profile case, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial observed: “It’s been more than 90 hours, but an FIR has not been registered”

He then directed the IG to register an FIR within the next 24 hours or else “we will take suo moto”.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar apprised the apex court that the provincial government (PTI-supported) was not allowing him to register the FIR.

To which the chief responded that under the criminal justice system, police can register the FIR itself.

‘first step towards justice’

Following the development, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that it was the first step towards justice. He hoped that justice will prevail.

انصاف کی طرف پہلا قدم۔۔۔۔ انشاللہ٘ انصاف کی فتح ہو گی pic.twitter.com/Ig93meWbFX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 7, 2022

Imran Khan injured in assassination attempt

PTI Chairman Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt on Thursday last week when the long march had reached Wazirabad. An assailant opened fire on Imran Khan’s container when he was on top of the container flanked by senior party leaders.

Subsequently, Imran Khan blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer for the attack on him. However, the Punjab government was reluctant to register the FIR.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also requested Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate the allegations made by the PTI chief.

“The chief justice should form a full court commission to end this chaos and evil. If my appeal is not listened to, questions will be raised in the future,” the prime minister had said.

PM demands ‘full court commission’ to probe Imran’s allegations

“I will appear in the court whenever you will ask me to come,” PM Shehbaz had said, maintaining that he will write a letter to the chief justice to form a full court soon and accept its verdict.

Imran Khan on Sunday welcomed the PM’s request, but he feared that a “free and fair probe cannot take place as those he holds responsible controls all the agencies.”

“How can we have an impartial and fair investigation? It cant happen. That is why I asked them to resign so the investigation can be fair.”

Separately, the federal government has also urged the Punjab government to immediately register an FIR of the assassination attempt based on facts of the incident, not on conjectures or speculative allegations.

Media reports on Monday suggested that through the Interior Ministry, the federal government also pointed out that the provincial government not only failed to provide adequate security to the former prime minister but there was also a clear lack of adherence to standard operating security procedures in relation to the convoy.