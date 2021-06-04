Assailants kill BJP politician

Assailants fatally shot a politician belonging to India’s ruling party in occupied Kashmir, and separately, police on Thursday killed a detainee who they said snatched an officer’s rifle and fired at officials inside a police camp.

The unidentified assailants shot Rakesh Pandita late on Wednesday in the southern town of Tral, where he was visiting a friend, police said, blaming rebels for the attack.

He was declared dead in a hospital. Pandita was also an elected official for a municipal office in Tral. His body was taken to southern Jammu city for a funeral.

He had a secured accommodation in the region’s main city of Srinagar and was protected by two police guards, but he went to Tral without them, a police statement said.—AP