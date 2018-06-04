Assad wants to meet president Kim

Seoul

Internaional image of Middle East is taking fast a new turn. Syria’s President Bashar Assad is interested in visiting North Korea and meeting leader Kim Jong Un.

The KCNA Sunday report said Assad made the comments while receiving the credentials for the North Korean ambassador.

“I am going to visit the DPRK and meet HE Kim Jong Un,” Assad was quoted saying, using the acronym for the North’s official name. There was no indication that such a trip had been planned.

The report also quoted Assad saying he was sure Kim that would “achieve the final victory and realize the reunification of Korea without fail.” Syria’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.—Agencies