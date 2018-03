Assad close to retaking Ghouta as some rebels quit

Beirut

The Syrian government appeared close to ending rebel resistance in eastern Ghouta as civilians streamed from one of its besieged, bomb-battered towns and insurgents prepared to surrender another on Thursday.

The army assault on eastern Ghouta, an area of towns and farmland just outside Damascus, has been one of the most intense in Syria’s seven-year-old war, killing more than 1,500 people in a relentless bombardment with war planes, shells and rockets.

Syrian state television showed lines of buses preparing to enter the town of Harasta to transport fighters and their families to opposition areas in northwestern Syria in a deal brokered by the government’s ally Russia.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said more than 4,000 people had fled the larger rebel-held town of Douma since Wednesday.

By surrendering Harasta, the Ahrar Al-Sham group will leave only Douma and another rebel pocket in eastern Ghouta that includes the towns of Jobar, Ein Terma, Arbin and Zamalka. They are all that remain of the main insurgent stronghold near the Syrian capital Damascus, the biggest prize for President Bashar Assad in his fight against the rebels since the recapture of Aleppo in late 2016.

On Sunday, Assad drove himself to a newly captured battlefront in eastern Ghouta, a demonstration of his growing confidence as the war against the rebels turns more decisively in his favor.

The Russian Defense Ministry website showed what it said was live footage from the Al-Wafideen crossing point from Douma into government areas. Over a period of several minutes, it showed dozens of people in small groups coming around a corner and trekking along the dirt road past armed soldiers.

Some bore bundles of their possessions, others carried small children or pushed prams. Behind were fields and trees. At one point in the road a man could be seen in a red shirt with the logo of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. Douma is the most populous area in eastern Ghouta, and for more than a week it has been entirely surrounded by the government. The Jaish Al-Islam rebel group that holds the town has said it is determined to fight on after a month-long government offensive that has taken 70 percent of the former opposition enclave in eastern Ghouta.

However, the Observatory said people leaving the area were doing so under an agreement between the group and the government’s closest ally Russia. The Syrian government and Russia have both accused rebels in eastern Ghouta of stopping civilians leaving the area. They say their assault, which the Observatory says has killed more than 1,500 people so far, is needed to end Islamist militant rule over the area’s people.—Agencies