Aspirations of tribesmen to be given priority in deciding FATA fate: Fazal

D.I.KHAN :Chairman JUI(F) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that fate of FATA should be decided keeping in view the aspirations and wishes of tribal people.Talking to media men after wedding reception of son of JUIF’s leader Haji Abdul Rasheed here Monday, he said that decision of FATA merger is an important issue that should be taken prioritizing the interest of tribal people. Fazal said that the process should be completed abiding by all the approved constitutions and legal procedures. He said that due consideration should be given to all stakeholders in connection with FATA merger. Later more than 300 tribal elites met with Maulana Fazalur Rehman and appraised him regarding their stance on FATA. Speaking on the occasion Maulana said termed the issue strategic and said that we fully support the the decision of FATA Supreme Council. He also underlined the need of adopting a democratic way to reach a solution over FATA.

Orignally published by APP