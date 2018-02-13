Asma’s killer confesses to his crime

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Muhammad Nabi the key accused of sexually assaulting and killing a four-year old girl Asma in Mardan, has confessed to his crime before court.

The four-year-old Asma , it may be recalled had gone missing on January 14 in Mardan’s Gujar Garhi area, and her dead body was found from sugarcane fields near her home on January 15. The family of the little girl, local authorities and doctors had voiced suspicion that she was subjected to sexual assault before she was strangulated to death. Later it was established that the innocent soul was also sexually assaulted before killing.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo-motu notice of sexual assault and murder of the little Asma on February 1 as the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar summoned a probe report on Asma case from provincial Police Chief within 24 hours also questioning the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police,

The accused Mohammad Nabi 15 said to be a close relative of the victim was netted with the help of DNA test and his arrest was announced by the KP Police on February 7. According to Police authorities the DNA samples of 243 suspects were taken and sent to Punjab Forensic Laboratory for cross matching.

Mardan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Saeed said that the suspect attempted sexual assault on the four-year-old in the sugarcane field but the minor resisted by shouting for help. In reaction, Nabi killed the minor by strangulation.