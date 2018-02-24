Asma’s family requests transfer of case to Peshawar amid threats

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The family of medical student Asma Rani, who was murdered in Kohat last month, filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) requesting the case to be transferred to Peshawar as they are receiving death threats from the family of prime accused in Kohat.

Asma Rani’s brother Muhammad Irfan filed the petition. Irfan also asked the court to transfer the bail application of accused Shahzeb to Peshawar, as he was not able to follow the case in Kohat.

Asma’s family currently resides in Kohat and claim that the suspect’s family has immense political influence in their local district. Their influence in the district likely to influence the case, the victim’s family says. They claim that even local lawyers are not ready to take the case because of the influence of the accused.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Yahya Afridi who heard the case on Friday, sought complete record of the case within a week and issued notices to the accused party.

Asma Rani was a third-year medical student in Abbottabad visiting her hometown Kohat when Mujahid Ullah Afridi and an accomplice shot her dead, allegedly. Asma Rani had rejected Afridi’s marriage proposal.

After committing the crime, the prime accused, Mujahid, fled the country.

KP police issued a red warrant and wrote a letter to Interpol to arrest him. Interpol has placed the accused on its most-wanted list.

‘Asma’s family along with the lawyers are facing threats and are not ready to take her case in the sessions court,’ said lawyers Ghulam Mohiuddin Malik and Muhammad Farooq Malik, who appeared in front of CJ Afridi.