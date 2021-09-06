Asma Rani’s father pardons her daughter’s murderer

The father of a medical student, Asma Rani who was murdered in Kohat in 2018 has pardoned her daughter’s murderer.

At a ceremony conducted in Naurang town on Sunday, Ghulam Dastagir, the father of Asma Rani, who was murdered on January 17, pardoned her killer, Mujahidullah, of the Afridi tribe of Kohat.

The local murder dispute resolution function, known as ‘nanawatey,’ was originally planned to take place in Tableeghhi Markez Kohat, but due to significant opposition from local elders, it was forced to be conducted in Naurang town here.

MNA of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl The event was attended by Maulana Mohammad Anwar, Awami National Party Lakki head Malik Ali Sarwar, Qaumi Watan Party district president Amirzada Khattak, elders, and renowned religious experts.

Members of the Marwat Qaumi Jirga, on the other hand, did not show up. The jirga expressed its opposition to the out-of-court settlement of Asma Rani’s murder case at a meeting on August 30.

The jirga members also stated that they would not attend the reconciliation ceremony since the deceased’s family, from Lakki Marwat, had not contacted them before pardoning the murderer.

Mujahidullah’s family members and ulema from Kohat had traveled to Naurang town to seek forgiveness. After the girl’s father revealed that the murderer will be pardoned, members of both families embraced one other.

The speakers at the event said that resolving the murder issue will bring the families closer together.

