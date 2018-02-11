Asma was larger than life: Murad

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of human rights activist Asma Jahangir said her loss created a void that Pakistan would be unable to fill.

Murad Ali Shah said that for decades Asma Jahangir struggled for the restoration of democracy, freedom of judiciary, freedom of speech, strengthening of parliament, rule of law and had a clear stand on the dichotomy of power. “She was above political, religious and national boundaries as far as human rights were concerned,” Murad Ali Shah said and added “she was larger than life.”

“I am sure Almighty Allah has already allocated a special place for Asma Jahangir in the heavens because she dedicated her entire life for the rights of His best creation- the human being,” Murad Shah said.

Orignally published by NNI