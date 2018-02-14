Asma Jahangir laid to rest

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Renowned lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir was laid to rest her at her farmhouse on Bedian Road on Tuesday.

Thousands of people attended the burial. Included among them were lawyers, journalists, politicians, social activists and people from different walks of life attended the funeral in large numbers and paid rich tributes to the iron lady.

She was buried at her family’s farm house, as per her will, with tight security arrangements.

Earlier, the funeral prayers of the Iron Lady was offered outside the Gaddafi Stadium where a large number of people, including women, were present.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, former foreign minister Khursheed Kasuri, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bijenjo, Justice Nasira Iqbal (retd), Chief Justice Lahore High Court Moahammad Yawar Ali were among those present there.

Maulana Haider Farooq Maududi led the funeral prayers while strict security arrangements were made around the residence of Asma Jahangir and the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the funeral. Asma Jahangir died of brain hemorrhage on Sunday at the age of 67. The last rituals were delayed because one of her daughter was abroad. She is survived by her husband, two daughters and a son.

Acknowledging Jahangir’s services for the protection of human rights, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday called the activist a “towering and fearless personality”. During a case hearing, Justice Nisar said any lawyer that wishes to attend Jahangir’s funeral was free to go. He announced that he, too, would go to offer his condolences later.

Jahangir, known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — will be remembered as a champion of the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.

Jahangir, who was born in January 1952, received a bachelor’s degree from Kinnaird College and an LLB from Punjab University. She was called to the Lahore High Court in 1980 and to the Supreme Court in 1982. She later went on to become the first woman to serve as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

She became a pro-democracy activist and was jailed in 1983 for participating in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy, which agitated against military dictator Ziaul Haq’s regime. She was also active in the 2007 Lawyers’ Movement, for which she was put under house arrest. She co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and the Women’s Action Forum. She received several awards, including a Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2010 and a Sitara-i-Imtiaz. She was also awarded a Unesco/Bilbao Prize for the Promotion of a Culture of Human Rights and an Officier de la Légion d’honneur by France.

Messages of condolences from members of the legal community, politicians as well as media figures had poured in soon after her sudden demise. The Pakistan Bar Council had announced three days of mourning following the day of her death.