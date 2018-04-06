Asma Jahangir endeavoured for women rights

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Department of Law organized a reference in the memory of late Asma Jilani Jahangir, she was a Pakistani human rights lawyer and social activist who co-founded and chaired the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

The reference was aimed to pay tribute to the courageous and fearless woman who bravely and undauntedly advocated, throughout her life, the right cause and justice.

The Chief Guest of the event was Justice (R) Nasira Javaid Iqbal, she said Asma Jahangir was a social worker and human rights activist and considered as a voice of opponents and unbelievers, also she work for human rights, especially for women’s rights it’s unforgettable.

The opening remarks were given by Dean Faculty of law, commerce, management, and Administrative science Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmin. She briefed the guests about the University generally and the Department of law specifically. She highlighted the motivational spirit of the Law Department in admiring the great iconic lawyer and a human right activist, Late Asma Jhangir.