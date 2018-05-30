Asma Hamid notified as advocate general Punjab

Lahore

The Punjab government Tuesday issued a notification for appointment of Asma Hamid as advocate general Punjab. According to a Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department notification, Asma Hamid, who was working as additional advocate general Punjab, had been appointed as advocate general Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already given approval of a summary in this regard. Asma Hamid holds a postgraduate degree in constitutional law from Harvard University. She was appointed as an assistant advocate general in January 2014 and as additional advocate general in March 2015. She has also served as the acting advocate general on two previous occasions.—APP