Aslam vows to provide quality flour through chakkis

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that PTI government will provide flour to the masses through flour chakkis which will be free from adulteration and of quality at control rates.

He was presiding over an important meeting at Civil Secretariat in which programmes relating to registration of flour chakkis setting up, fair price shops, progress on extension project of model bazaars and revival of cottage industry were comprehensively reviewed. High officials of industries and trade, urban unit, agriculture, food, small industries cooperation and CEO model bazaars management committee also participated in the meeting. He said that the urban unit will undertake survey of flour chakkis, Food Department will do its registration.–Staff Reporter