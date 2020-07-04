Aslam vows to facilitate mask manufacturers, pharmacies

Punjab Industries & Trade Minister Aslam Iqbal has said that the spread of coronavirus can be curbed by adopting precautionary measures. He urged the masses to save themselves, their children, family members and friends by adopting precautionary measures. He disclosed that the Punjab government is considering to declare mandatory the usage of masks across the province and in this case the provision of masks at reasonable rates will have to be ensured everywhere.

He was talking to industrialists, manufacturers and representatives of pharmacies at PBIT Office in which matters pertaining to scope of preparing protective masks at local level, their prices, provision of raw material, import of machinery and other matters were reviewed.

Additional Secretary Industries & Trade Ashar Zaidi and officers of the department also attended the meeting.

The minister remarked that it is welcoming that manufactures are preparing masks at local level and government will extend all possible cooperation in order to improve their capacity to for prepare masks at local level. Aslam Iqbal assured them that he would talk with the federal government with regard to import of duty-free machinery for the purpose of preparing masks and fabrics.

He underscored that it is a noble deed to save the lives of the masses and provide due facilitation in adopting precautionary measures. He exhorted the manufacturers to prepare masks to the maximum quantity and also ensure their availability in the markets at affordable rates.

The minister maintained that the future line of action will be framed in consultation with the manufacturers.

On this occasion, the manufacturers apprised Aslam Iqbal about problems relating to their capacity to prepare the masks in bulk capacity. The delegation members demanded that the government should grant them permission relating to availability of raw material and importing duty-free machinery for preparing masks.

They further apprised the minister of their capability and capacity to prepare masks on emergency basis. The participants of the delegation comprised Sheraz Khan Niazi from Sadaqat Ltd. Faisalabad, Maj.

Waris from TEV PAK, Waleed Cheema from Challenge Apparrel, Zafar Iqbal Khokhar from Maqsood Textile and other manufacturers were also present during the meeting.