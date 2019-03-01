Aslam urges youth to pay full attention on education

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that top priority of the PTI government is to provide quality education, health facilities besides other basic amenities to the people and these facilities will be available at their doorstep in new Pakistan. Education is the only way to achieve the destination of prosperity, therefore, government is utilizing all resources for the promotion of education.

He expressed these views while addressing the results announcing ceremony of a private school, at Samanbad today.

Provincial Minister said youth is the pivot of expectations of the nation and hope for the bright future of Pakistan. He urged the youth to pay full attention on their education as they have to serve the country after getting education.

He said who educate the children are the builders of the nation, the aim of education cannot be achieved without giving due respect to teachers and parents.

He said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan is moving forward towards the destination of new Pakistan where a new era of prosperity and progress will usher.

He said that Pakistan has given us name and respect but we could do nothing for it. The time has come to work for the progress and prosperity of the country jointly.

Pakistan is our country and we all have to work for the strengthening of it.

