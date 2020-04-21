Aslam orders action against price hikers

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired Task Force for Price Control meeting at CM Office in which availability of essential items during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and monitoring mechanism of prices came under review.

Aslam Iqbal informed that line of action has been chalked out to maintain stability in the prices during Ramazan across the province. Provision of essential items at fixed rates will be ensured in Ramazan, he added.

The minister asserted that government has decided to launch effective crackdown against price hikers and those creating artificial price hike. He emphasized that hoarders and profiteers will be dealt with an iron hand. He condemned that those committing cruelty on the masses through price-hike do not deserve any leniency as such elements are enemies of humanity and their place is behind the bars.

He further maintained that artificial hike in prices is intolerable at any cost and administration should deliver its duties in a proactive manner. Aslam Iqbal directed that prices, quality of edibles in the markets and availability of commodities according to demand should be strictly monitored.

He urged price control committees to play effective role with regard to maintaining stability in the prices of essential edibles and other items. He exhorted concerned department to work with dedication and devotion in order to provide maximum relief to the masses during the Holy month of Ramazan. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Police Officers and concerned officials also attended the meeting via video-link.