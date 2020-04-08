Aslam orders action against price-hike mafias

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired Task Force for Price Control meeting at CM office on Tuesday in which various recommendations relating to prices of essential items across the province, their availability and setting up Ramzan bazaars came under review.

Proposals with regard to providing targeted subsidy instead of setting up Ramzan bazaars during current year was also considered. However, its final decision will be taken by the Punjab Cabinet.

Provincial Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Secretary Industries and Trade Zafar Iqbal, Additional Secretary (I&T) Ashar Zaidi and concerned officers attended the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners and senior police officers attended the meeting via video link across the province.

Aslam Iqbal while presiding over a meeting took strict notice about selling of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses at high prices in Lahore and few other districts. He regretfully directed administration to act proactively and vigilantly during prevailing plight and should also awake from their slumber.

He urged them that it is high time to go out in the field in order to extend maximum help as well as assistance to the coronavirus affectees and the deserving people instead of whiling away by sitting aimlessly in their offices. The Minister lamented over non-availability of flour in Multan and selling of 20 kg flour bag at Rs. 1050/- as it puts a question mark on the performance of administration. He further directed that instead of relying on selling flour on trucks, its availability should be ensured in the shops. He termed it doing cruelty on the weak and impoverished segment for selling essential items not only at high prices but also beyond fixed rates. PTI government will not allow this repression to occur, he vowed. He further warned hoarders and illegal profiteers to timely reform themselves. Aslam Iqbal maintained that online delivery service has started in 28 districts and will soon resume in remaining districts. In order to provide maximum relief to the masses during current situation, digital technology should be utilized to the maximum for getting positive and desirable results. He directed administration to deal with price-hike mafias with an iron hand and further emphasized that we will protect and safeguard interests of the masses at any cost.